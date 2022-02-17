No one injured in house fire in Port Norfolk section of Portsmouth

The fire happened at a three-story house in the 500 block of Broad Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services said no one was injured in a house fire in the Port Norfolk neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at a three-story house in the 500 block of Broad Street. Around 4 p.m. firefighters responded and found heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters had a hard time locating the source of the fire because it was an older refinished home. The fire was under control in an hour.

The Red Cross is helping the people who lived in the house. The department didn't say how many people were displaced.