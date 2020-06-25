LGBT Life Center hosts Drive-Thru Pride

One by one, cars lined up to pick up some free swag and prizes.

NORFOLK, Va. — Pridefest is postponed this year, but that's not stopping the celebration of the LGBTQ community in Norfolk.

The LGBT Life Center held a "Drive-Thru Pride" event on Wednesday afternoon. One by one, cars lined up to pick up some free swag and prizes.

The LGBT Life Center also offered resources, like at-home HIV test kits.

"We are having a Drive-Thru Pride today to honor National HIV Testing Day which falls later this week (June 27)," said community health navigator Darius Pryor. "But we also wanted to offer an opportunity for the community to not feel so closed-in right now with COVID, so we held a Drive-Thru Pride."