Norfolk Sheriff's Office launches social media campaign to find name for new K-9

People can comment under the pinned post on the Norfolk Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office needs help naming its newest member.

NSO recently acquired a 14-month-old male German Shorthaired Pointer, and the sheriff's office has a pinned post on Facebook where they are accepting name submissions in the comment section.

HELP US NAME OUR NEW K-9! Last week, personnel from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office traveled to NC to pick up our newest... Posted by Norfolk Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The dog will be assigned to Deputy D. Klutts, NSO said. The pair will train together in narcotics detection and tracking for anywhere from 14-19 weeks.

Residents are encouraged to submit their name suggestion in a comment on the Facebook post before Monday.