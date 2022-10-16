x
Norfolk Sheriff's Office launches social media campaign to find name for new K-9

People can comment under the pinned post on the Norfolk Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Credit: Norfolk Sheriff's Office

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office needs help naming its newest member. 

NSO recently acquired a 14-month-old male German Shorthaired Pointer, and the sheriff's office has a pinned post on Facebook where they are accepting name submissions in the comment section. 

The dog will be assigned to Deputy D. Klutts, NSO said. The pair will train together in narcotics detection and tracking for anywhere from 14-19 weeks.

Residents are encouraged to submit their name suggestion in a comment on the Facebook post before Monday. 

The top three name suggestions will be added to a survey Monday, and the community will be able to vote on the final name. 

