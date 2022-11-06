Rescued OBX horses place at horse show

The horses competed in the costume class as a football and trusty steed.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two Corolla Wild Horse Fund 4H Club members took rescued horses from the Outer Banks to a horse show in Currituck County last week and placed in the competition, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund Facebook page.

They both participated in the costume class at the Currituck County Rural Center horse show.

Emma and Luna the horse dressed as a football player and a football respectively. They got fifth place in the competition, according to the Facebook post.

Grace and Rita the horse went as Betsy Dowdy and her trusty steed, Black Bess. They also competed in the showmanship class and came in third place.