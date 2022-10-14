Outer Banks horses paint for fundraiser event

The horses, named June, Junior, and Riptide, will raffle off their latest masterpieces at the " Fall Open House at the Farm " in Currituck County this weekend.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is hosting the event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event, you can meet the rescued Corolla horses and chat with the staff about what they do. Also, there will be a special screening of the documentary "The Secret of Corolla" followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker.