Outer Banks horses paint for fundraiser event

COROLLA, N.C. — Horses on the Outer Banks are showing off their artistic side for an upcoming fundraising event.
The horses, named June, Junior, and Riptide, will raffle off their latest masterpieces at the "Fall Open House at the Farm" in Currituck County this weekend.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is hosting the event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event, you can meet the rescued Corolla horses and chat with the staff about what they do. Also, there will be a special screening of the documentary "The Secret of Corolla" followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker.
For more information, click here.