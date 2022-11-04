x
Hampton

Have you noticed machines pumping sand onto Buckroe Beach in Hampton? That hasn't happened since 2005.

Starting this week, the fresh sand is going to shore up the beach between Point Comfort Avenue and Pilot Avenue.
Credit: City of Hampton Instagram
Buckroe Beach refresh

HAMPTON, Va. — For the first time in 17 years, Buckroe Beach in Hampton is getting its sand replenished.

Starting this week, the fresh sand is going to shore up the beach between Point Comfort Avenue and Pilot Avenue. 

The city spent millions to revitalize the Buckroe Beach boardwalk area last year, but this replenishment is separate from that project.

Robin McCormick, a spokeswoman for the city of Hampton, said the city hired Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC to get the work done by the end of January.

Great Lakes is sourcing the new sand from an area of the Chesapeake Bay called "horseshoe shoals," which is about two miles into the bay.

"The beach will need to be closed during this time for safety. Of course, we try to align our permits so we are ready to do all work during the off-season," McCormick said.

During that time, the boardwalk will stay open.

The last time the city did a beach replenishment like this was from February to March of 2005, according to McCormick.

Buckroe Beach Sand Replenishment, Nov. 2022

Lee McDowell
Crews prepare to replenish Buckroe Beach with new sand

