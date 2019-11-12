NORFOLK, Va. — Santa has some elves at ODU.

While they're not from the North Pole, ODU students turned one classroom into a toy workshop!

The industrial technology students were helping Santa with gifts for some special children in Norfolk.

They worked in groups to create 60 STEM toys over the course of a semester.

Three types of toys were created: wooden tic-tac-toe with the letters "ODU," a 3-D printed cube made of more than 10 pieces and puzzles for younger children.

"The biggest challenge was making everything perfect....that was the hardest part."

The students said they wanted to help make age-appropriate toys that help teach visualization skills.

Students then boxed up the toys in special MerMADE STEM4Toys wrapped boxes that were designed and provided by the Slover Library Creative Studios.

"the obvious thing....and the happiness to the children"

The toys then went off to the sleigh for delivery to patients at CHKD's Children's Cancer and Blood Disorder Center.

This is the 5th year that ODU students have helped make Christmas a little brighter for CHKD patients.

The program was founded by Petros Katsioloudis, professor and chair of STEM education and professional studies. He collaborated with Basim Matrood, a lecturer in the same department. Matrood teaches the courses that produce the toys.

If you want to share in on the joy of the project, the Slover Library Creative Studio has created three 2-D laser engraved displays for the community to see the donated toys. They will be displayed in the ODU Education Building, the Slover Library and the CHKD Hospital in Norfolk.

