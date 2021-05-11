'The community needs healing' | Organizers rally to stop violence after deadly Norfolk shooting

Hampton Roads organization Stop the Violence is urging other organizations to put their resources together to find strategies to stop the killing.

NORFOLK, Va. — A community is trying to heal after police say a man shot five women this week, killing three of them.

But as neighbors in Young Terrace try to cope with the tragedy, there is also a renewed effort to find ways to stop the violence that has caused so much pain.

Stop the Violence team chairperson Bilal Muhammad said the organization is having a community event on Saturday to help Young Terrace families heal.

“Walk with us. Pour out of you what is bothering you. What do you need for these different agencies to help assist you with," said Muhammad.

Norfolk Police said 19-year-old Ziontay Palmer shot his pregnant girlfriend that night, along with four other women, including his girlfriend's mother.

“The community needs healing," said Muhammad.

Muhammad said he has worked with the Norfolk Police Department to find strategies to prevent the violence. But he said they can’t do it alone.

“We agree that it’s going to take everybody. The police department can’t do it alone, the City Council can’t do it alone it takes the community, the community groups, the community leaders. Department of different agencies bring your resources together," said Muhammad.

The Stop the Violence team is meeting at the Young Terrace baseball field Saturday at 2:00 pm and is encouraging anyone to come and help the families heal.

The team is also hosting a community forum on Nov. 13, 2021. It will include different agencies such as the police department to find solutions to the major issues causing pain in the communities.