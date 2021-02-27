Popular Norfolk harbor cruise resumes with new accommodations to protect guests from COVID-19

The Victory Rover Naval Base Cruises are taking place every day except Monday at 2 p.m. from the dock at Nauticus in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — One of Norfolk's favorite tours resumed Saturday, with new adjustments having been made to account for conditions created by COVID-19.

Victory Rover Naval Base Cruises - an opportunity to see the US Navy ships based or berthed currently in Norfolk from the water - began conducting its two-hour narrated tour of Norfolk's waterfront on Saturday. For now, the Victory Rover will depart from Nauticus every day except Monday at 2 p.m.

TripAdvisor ranked the tour #1 of 19 available in Norfolk, with them describing it this way: "The Captain provides a fascinating and entertaining commentary aboard this Coast Guard inspected vessel. Cruising the smooth waters of the Elizabeth River you will see the sights of one of the world’s busiest sea ports including the world’s largest naval base, home of the Atlantic Fleet: Destroyers, Guided Missile Cruisers, Submarines, Aircraft Carriers and more."

In terms of COVID-19 protection, the company has this information posted on their website:

"The health and safety of our guests and crew is our utmost priority – with that in mind please be aware of the following prior to cruising with us:

Limited to 74 passengers, with social distancing.

As per Federal Mandate all guests ages 2 and up must wear face coverings at all times. (except when eating or drinking)

Purchasing tickets online or by phone is encouraged.

Please maintain proper social distancing with other passengers.

Please be mindful of signs on board as well as the Captain’s safety announcements.

While not required top side, you are encouraged to wear face covering for other’s protection. Our crew will have their faces covered for your protection.

If you or any other members of your group are not feeling well, please cruise with us at a later date.

Our staff is screened every morning and will be performing extra sanitizing procedures on all vessel surfaces."