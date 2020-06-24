Nauticus introduces 'small group adventures' as it prepares to reopen on July 3

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus is maintaining social distance requirements as it readies to reopen to the public on Friday, July 3.
The waterfront museum is introducing a new program--a "small group" adventure--that allows 5 to 6 people go on a sailboat cruise on the Elizabeth River, climb high atop the battleship, and go behind-the-scenes of the museum’s aquarium.
“This is much more than a re-opening,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Executive Director of Nauticus.
“It’s a reimagined guest experience that makes full use of our amazing waterfront site and resources. Ninety percent of this experience is outdoors and on the water.”
Nauticus members can get a sneak peek of the new programming with a VIP member opening scheduled for Thursday, July 2.
Nauticus’ safety measures include a face mask requirement for guests, touch-free ticketing, heightened cleaning protocols, and additional hand sanitizer stations.
Battleship Wisconsin experience will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon until 5 p.m.
The Battleship Wisconsin experience will cost $11 for adults (ages 13 and up), and $9 for children (ages 4-12) plus tax. Admission is free for children ages 3 and under. No discounts will be offered at this time.
Advanced tickets will be required for all guests and members. Reservations and ticket sales may be made beginning Monday, June 29, and can be secured up to two weeks in advance.