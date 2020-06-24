Nauticus introduces 'small group adventures' as it prepares to reopen on July 3

Nauticus members can get a sneak peek of the new programming with a VIP member opening scheduled for Thursday, July 2.

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus is maintaining social distance requirements as it readies to reopen to the public on Friday, July 3.

The waterfront museum is introducing a new program--a "small group" adventure--that allows 5 to 6 people go on a sailboat cruise on the Elizabeth River, climb high atop the battleship, and go behind-the-scenes of the museum’s aquarium.

“This is much more than a re-opening,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Executive Director of Nauticus.

“It’s a reimagined guest experience that makes full use of our amazing waterfront site and resources. Ninety percent of this experience is outdoors and on the water.”

Nauticus’ safety measures include a face mask requirement for guests, touch-free ticketing, heightened cleaning protocols, and additional hand sanitizer stations.

Battleship Wisconsin experience will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon until 5 p.m.

The Battleship Wisconsin experience will cost $11 for adults (ages 13 and up), and $9 for children (ages 4-12) plus tax. Admission is free for children ages 3 and under. No discounts will be offered at this time.