Nauticus goes virtual during pandemic to connect to the community

The COVID-19 crisis is forcing many attractions to look for creative ways to engage the community. Nauticus is using is online platforms as an educational outlet.

NORFOLK, Va. — Like many attractions, museums are shut down during the COVID-19 outbreak, challenging them to get innovative in order to bring effective experiences to the public.

"We've had to really think on our feet very quickly as to how we can bring our campus to our community and afar," said Rehn West, Development Director at Nauticus. The maritime-themed museum and science center is located on the Downtown Norfolk waterfront.

Nauticus has posted online behind-the-scenes tours and interactive science opportunities. It also started an informal education video series on social media called "Virtual Adventures."

"It's a hard time. So, if we can bring in these fun, engaging learning lessons, try to keep some of the kids occupied at home...we're just trying to be there for them," said West.

But some of the museum's programs have come to a halt during the crisis -- including the 'Sail Nauticus' Academy, a nonprofit sailing school and community center for underserved youth in Norfolk.

"We're trying to keep them engaged. Our instructors have weekly Zoom chats with them, just to catch up and still teach them lessons from afar," said West. "But we're gonna host a virtual graduation and hopefully get the kids back in here when it's safe to do so."

Your donation to the Nauticus Foundation allows the museum to continue its special programming as well as interpreting and preserving the Battleship Wisconsin. The nonprofit will also be in need of volunteers after the crisis. And you can share Nauticus' education demos on social media as well as support the museum's efforts so it can continue educating and engaging the community until it can safely reopen its doors.

"If you believe in our mission and this is something that has impacted you, we just always want to keep continuing to serve our community," said West.

For more information about Nauticus, click here. You can also check out the museum on Facebook and Instagram.