Some Dominion Energy customers to be without power for 8 hours

The company is replacing equipment from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Some Dominion Energy customers will be without power on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you live in the Edgewater section of Norfolk, this may impact you. The company will be replacing distribution equipment therefore causing an outage for about eight hours.

Dominion Energy said they chose to do the work Saturday due to cooler weather.

The company informed the City of Norfolk of the outage, but some customers may not have gotten the message.

So, if you live in the Edgewater section of Norfolk and you don't have power, it likely isn't cause for concern.