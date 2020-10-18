Teen artists takeover a street in Virginia Beach

The teen artists were chosen from an open call for teen murals from July 2020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — You can now drive down the Virginia Beach ViBE District and be greeted by something new on every corner.

Local teen artists took all those plain gray columns and turned them into something new.

The artists who participated were:

• Hanna Chou - Kellam High School – Age 18

• Grace Duford - Kellam High School – Age 15

• Carolina Foresta - Governor's School for the Arts – Age 17

• Gabby Garza - Kellam High School – Age 16

• Hailey George - Kellam High School – Age 17

• Emily Griffin - Henrico High School – Age 17

• Ruby Milliken - Kellam High School – Age 16

• Ruby Starcher - Grassfield High School – Age 17

The "V" shaped pillars mark the corners of the intersections leading from 19th Street at Parks Avenue near the Virginia Beach Convention Center east to Baltic Avenue at the resort.

According to organizers, "The teen artists were chosen from an open call for teen murals from July 2020, which garnered significant response, inspiring the ViBe nonprofit to allow teens first dibs at painting these new landmarks. Artworks are planned to rotate twice a year, allowing for each mural and artist to gain 6 months of exposure."

"This type of street art design element is the first of its kind in Hampton Roads and possibly the entire Commonwealth of Virginia," said Kate Pittman, executive director of the ViBe Creative District. "Our nonprofit worked closely with the Virginia Beach Strategic Growth Office and City staff who were thoughtful to include public art opportunities in this City of Virginia Beach CIP streetscape project in new and innovative ways, which is critical to defining the arts district."