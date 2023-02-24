Senator Tim Kaine and Rep. Bobby Scott hold roundtable discussion with Black community leaders

More than a dozen community leaders shared their concerns to the lawmakers.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Black men in the Newport News community had their chance to share their concerns and vision for the future with Virginia lawmakers on Friday.

Senator Tim Kaine and Congressman Bobby Scott held a roundtable discussion with almost two dozen Black male leaders. A multitude of topics were brought up, including mental health resources, student loan forgiveness, and wealth disparity.

However, those present said the biggest goal was to actually formulate a plan for action.

"I'm all about the meeting, about the meeting, about the meeting, but let's make a comprehensive plan, and let's execute it," said one speaker.

Kaine and Scott mostly listened to potential solutions for various problems plaguing both Newport News and the Commonwealth at large.

A lot of attention was focused on keeping Virginia's youngest residents safe both inside and outside of school hours. This followed the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, where a 6-year-old shot and injured his teacher during school hours.

"If we are willing to invest in law enforcement, if we are willing to invest in prisons, why don't we invest in opportunities for young people that after school, or during the summers, or during the school day so that they can see an on-ramp to success?" Kaine asked.

After the roundtable meeting, both Kaine and Scott continued on to Fort Monroe to hear from stakeholders about creating a new natural recreation area in the historic neighborhood.