Two people displaced by Suffolk kitchen fire

The City of Suffolk said the two residents were out of the home, in the 100 block of Oakdale Terrace, before rescue teams arrived.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two adults were displaced from their Suffolk home Monday morning when a kitchen fire spread smoke damage through the first story of a house on Oakdale Terrace.

Residents called for help at 11:24 a.m., and it took firefighting teams about three minutes to get to the scene.

The fire was declared under control at 11:37 a.m., according to the city's release.