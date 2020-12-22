Fresh food to be given away at drive-thru food pantry in Virginia Beach

Prepacked kits with fresh fruit, vegetables, bread, frozen meats and canned goods will be given away. Only people who live in Virginia Beach can participate.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents who are in need of some fresh food ahead of the Christmas holiday can head to a food pantry happening Tuesday.

The city's Department of Human Services joined forces with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to organize the drive. It's a drive-thru event where fresh food will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Volunteers will start distributing supplies at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Human Services Administration Building parking lot at 3432 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The event ends at 2 p.m. or until organizers run out of groceries.

People who attend are being asked to stay in the cars at all times. Groceries and supplies will already be prepacked and will be loaded into the trunks of each car. They'll contain different products like fruits, vegetables, bread, dairy products, frozen meats, canned goods and some other items like pasta, sugar and flour.

A photo ID is required to confirm Virginia Beach residency.

This drive is a product of the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership between which was set up with an $8 million grant to help Beach residents and small businesses.