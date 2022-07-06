x
6 people, 2 cats displaced after Virginia Beach home damaged by fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six people and their pets were displaced after their house in the North Central part of Virginia Beach was damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Heron Point Circle, which is close to Lynn Shores Drive, and involved a single-story home, a spokesperson with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived around 3:45 p.m., they saw heavy smoke coming from the garage of the house.

No one was injured in this incident, but two adults, four kids and two cats will need a new place to stay. Help from the Red Cross is pending, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but investigators are looking into it.

