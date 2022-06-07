Man, woman found dead after Hampton house fire

A man and woman were found dead in a home on Enscore Court early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people are dead after a Hampton house fire totally engulfed a home early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Enscore Court just before 3:45 a.m. That's in the Farmington area of the city.

When firefighters got to the scene, the house fire was "fully involved," officials said.

According to the Hampton Divison of Fire & Rescue, a man and woman were found dead inside the home. Their names haven't been shared.