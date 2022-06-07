x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hampton

Man, woman found dead after Hampton house fire

A man and woman were found dead in a home on Enscore Court early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.
Credit: Hampton Division Fire & Rescue

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people are dead after a Hampton house fire totally engulfed a home early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Enscore Court just before 3:45 a.m. That's in the Farmington area of the city.

When firefighters got to the scene, the house fire was "fully involved," officials said.

According to the Hampton Divison of Fire & Rescue, a man and woman were found dead inside the home. Their names haven't been shared.

Officials said the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious, but it is under investigation.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Hampton firefighters find 2 people dead in burning home