Man injured in shooting near Downtown Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 48-year-old man was injured in a shooting near Downtown Suffolk early Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Church Street, according to the Suffolk Police Department. Dispatchers got the call shortly after 12:30 a.m.

After officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, bullet casings in the road and two buildings that were damaged.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated the injured man before taking him to a hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.