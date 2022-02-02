Community remembers Virginia Beach police officer David Nieves

Virginia Beach Master Police Officer David Nieves' spirit lives on through his contributions to keeping his community safe.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Master Police Officer David Nieves was more than a badge or a uniform. He was a friend to the community he served.

Nieves died on Tuesday and community members he served are remembering him: a police officer, Navy veteran, a leader and friend.

Nieves served with the Virginia Beach Police Department for 26 years. Recently, that service included the role of community liaison for the 2nd precinct.

Chesapeake Beach Civic League President Dr. T.J. Morgan remembers working with Nieves.

“He had a passion for trying to help people and to make our community safe," said Morgan.

Virginia Beach resident Gail Gowin said he was more than just an officer.

“He would talk with us. He was just like a friend. Just like somebody you knew had an interest in your community he wasn’t just another cop on the street he really loved our community," said Gowin.

There are several tribute videos and pictures about Nieves on social media. Police said that he was surrounded by family when he passed away on Tuesday from medical complications.

“30 letters of Appreciation, 9 Department Class Act Awards, Department’s Public Service Medal, Humanitarian Ribbon, Special Commendation and Medal of Merit.” Officer Nieves started the Hispanic Citizens Police Academy. He changed lives in the community. Hear more @13NewsNow at 6 https://t.co/sqA2aX0ciQ — Angelo Vargas 13News Now (@13AngeloVargas) February 2, 2022

Nieves also was "Coach Dave." He took over a football program that provided children resources to address anger, low self-esteem, autism, hunger and domestic abuse.

Nieves loved his job.

In October, the excitement and spirit of Nieves' work were shown in an interview with 13News Now during a Hispanic Fall Festival and health fair.

“A lot of people just started donating and giving their time and their money and we able to get bouncy houses..." said Nieves with a smile.

It's his joyful spirit that will live on forever.

“A lot of times just kindness translates no matter what language it is and everybody was just showing kindness to one another," said Nieves.

Nieves coached a unique football program called "TUFF" -- The Ultimate Family Foundation.

Besides coaching, Nieves provided camping trips, tutoring sessions and community service opportunities. His ultimate goal was to give children hope for a better life.