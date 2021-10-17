Virginia Beach SPCA asks for help from the public as it takes in dozens of rescue animals

URGENT NEED: These 45 dogs just arrived at Virginia Beach SPCA after being surrendered from a hoarding situation on the Eastern Shore. In total, there were more than 100 dogs living inside the home. They are scared, dirty, and covered in fleas. These dogs have never been outside of that house before now. We need your help. The majority of these dogs will remain in the care of the VBSPCA, while the rest will go to other rescue organizations in the region. They are currently getting settled at our shelter where they can be bathed and seen by our veterinarians. Please donate to their care and share this post. Every dollar makes a difference. For those who would like to donate directly on our website, you may do so here: https://vbspca.com/donate/.