Virginia Beach SPCA asks for help from the public as it takes in dozens of rescue animals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — (Editor's note: The video above is from another story involving animal rescues)

The Virginia Beach SPCA has taken in 45 dogs after they were rescued from a reported hoarding situation on the Eastern Shore, and now they're reaching out to the public for help in covering the costs of caring for them.

The dogs were described as "scared, dirty, and covered in fleas." They said the dogs had never been outside the house from which they were rescued.

The organization said that some of the dogs would go to other local rescue organizations, but that the majority would remain under their care.

"They are currently getting settled at our shelter where they can be bathed and seen by our veterinarians," they said.

Posted by Virginia Beach SPCA on Saturday, October 16, 2021

Besides having a donation link on their Facebook page, the VB SPCA said you can also donate on their website at https://vbspca.com/donate/.

