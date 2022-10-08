1 shot and killed after customer and mechanic disagree

NORFOLK, Va. — A 30-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting at an auto mechanic business in Suffolk, the Suffolk Police Department said.
Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Suffolk 911 Center got a call about a shooting at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of West Constance Road, SPD said.
Once there, officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
Suffolk Fire and EMS treated the man on the scene and took him to a hospital. SPD said the man later died at the hospital.
The other person involved, a 43-year-old man, was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.
Initial investigations revealed that the situation started as a disagreement between a mechanic and a customer and evolved from there, SPD said.
The investigation into the situation was ongoing when this article was published. Police were asking anyone with info on the situation to go to www.p3tips.com to submit a tip.