1 shot and killed after customer and mechanic disagree

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 30-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting at an auto mechanic business in Suffolk, the Suffolk Police Department said.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Suffolk 911 Center got a call about a shooting at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of West Constance Road, SPD said.

Once there, officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Suffolk Fire and EMS treated the man on the scene and took him to a hospital. SPD said the man later died at the hospital.

The other person involved, a 43-year-old man, was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.

Initial investigations revealed that the situation started as a disagreement between a mechanic and a customer and evolved from there, SPD said.