1 person killed, another injured in Norfolk double shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting that killed a woman and injured a man in Norfolk late Monday night.

It happened on the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue around 11:58 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Department. That's in the Campostella area of the city.

When police arrived, they found two people who were shot.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Deneen Lymore. She died shortly after getting to the hospital.

The second victim, a 37-year-old man, was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Police haven't released any suspect information yet.

Anyone with information about what happened can reach out to 757-441-5610 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. People can also use P3 Tips to leave an anonymous tip.