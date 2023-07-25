x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 person killed, another injured in Norfolk double shooting

It happened on the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue, according to the Norfolk Police Department. That's in the Campostella area of the city.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting that killed a woman and injured a man in Norfolk late Monday night. 

It happened on the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue around 11:58 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Department. That's in the Campostella area of the city. 

When police arrived, they found two people who were shot. 

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Deneen Lymore. She died shortly after getting to the hospital. 

The second victim, a 37-year-old man, was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive. 

Police haven't released any suspect information yet.

Anyone with information about what happened can reach out to 757-441-5610 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. People can also use P3 Tips to leave an anonymous tip.

This story is developing.

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

A person has barricaded themself in a Virginia Beach Vibe district home

Before You Leave, Check This Out