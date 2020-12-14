15-year-old shot, killed in York County

Deputies said the boy had been shot multiple times when they found him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — In the early hours of Monday morning, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office shared that a 15-year-old boy had been shot and killed in York County Sunday night.

According to a release on social media, the boy was found in the 100 block of Drew Road, which is in Williamsburg, not far from Busch Gardens, at 10:41 p.m.

His name has not been publicly shared.

"This appears to be an isolated incident," the spokesperson wrote. "We will release updates to this incident as soon as possible."

Investigators are asking anyone with home security footage of that area and approximate time to call 757.890.4999.