Person dead after shooting at Wawa in Suffolk

Police said the person who was shot in the parking lot of the convenience store on Godwin Boulevard showed up at the hospital wounded.

There was a call about gunfire in the area of the convenience store, located in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard, around 6 p.m.

Shortly after officers got there, they found out that someone showed up at the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died.

Police were in the process of notifying his family late Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Suffolk Police Department or call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.