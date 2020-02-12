Search underway for missing elderly hunter in Suffolk

Terry Jackson Copeland, 74, was reported missing last night by a family member who said he didn't return home after his usual hunting trip.

The search is in the 3600 block of White Marsh Road.

Terry Jackson Copeland, 74, was reported missing around 11:45 p.m. by a family member who said Copeland didn't return home last night after his usual hunting trip on his 100-acre property.

The family member said Copeland began his hunting trip around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police said he does have several underlying medical conditions.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue search teams have been searching in the area on foot and on ATVs.

There are numerous hunting tree stands on the property. Suffolk Fire & Rescue also contacted Nightingale, and the helicopter responded and conducted an aerial search of the property for about an hour Wednesday morning.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has also been contacted and additional crews arrived at approximately 5 a.m. to aid in the search of the missing hunter.