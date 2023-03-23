2 arrested in deadly Red Roof Inn shooting, Virginia Beach police say

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Ballard Court, just off Greenwich Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Red Roof Inn in Virginia Beach earlier this month, police said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Ballard Court, just off Greenwich Road, in the early morning hours of March 1. The victim was Jayden Moore, 22.

Keon Harris, a 23-year-old man from Henrico County, was initially arrested on March 2 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. On March 16, detectives added charges of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Tyre Pierre, a 22-year-old man from Chesapeake, was arrested on March 17 for second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being extradited from Florida, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.