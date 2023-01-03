Person killed in Ballard Court shooting, Virginia Beach police say

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Ballard Court, just off Greenwich Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach early Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Ballard Court, just off Greenwich Road. The call came in around 2:45 a.m.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said no suspect is in custody and to expect a heavy police presence as they investigate what happened.

Investigators have taped off the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on Ballard Court.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to learn more.