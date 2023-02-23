3 students at Ocean Lakes High arrested for threatening comments about teacher, Virginia Beach police say

A spokesperson for VBPD wasn't able to provide information about the charges they face.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three students at Ocean Lakes High School were arrested for making threatening comments online about a teacher, a spokesperson with the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said.

A spokesperson with the school division shared a message sent to Ocean Lakes families. You can read the full email below:

"Good evening, Ocean Lakes families. This is Principal Claire LeBlanc calling with an important message regarding school safety. Earlier today police arrested multiple students for making threatening comments online about a teacher at our school. The matter continues to be investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department and could lead to more arrests.

With the safety and security of our students and staff as our top priority, we must take every threat seriously. Those responsible will face very real consequences, up to and including expulsion from school as well as criminal charges. I ask that you use this as a way to remind your children that threats of any kind are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.