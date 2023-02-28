Virginia Beach resort strip shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad, police chief says

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the victim was the seller, and that he was shot with his own gun.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday night was the result of a drug deal gone bad, according to Police Chief Paul Neudigate. He said three people are in custody and charged.

The shooting took place at around 5:45 p.m. at 28th Street and Atlantic Avenue on the resort strip. At the time, police said one person had been shot and was taken to a hospital.

On Monday, Neudigate tweeted that the shooting was the result of "another marijuana deal gone bad."

The chief said the victim was the seller, and that he was shot with his own gun after one of the people attempting to buy drugs grabbed the gun and shot him. After that, the buyers fled with the drugs.

The chief said that the suspects in custody are a 26-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. The man wasn't identified.