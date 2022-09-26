Suffolk police: 4-year-old child dies after being shot on Pine Street

Police say that the suspect involved in this shooting has been taken into custody. Details are limited at this time.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a child died from a gunshot incident on Sunday night.

According to police, officers got a call about the shooting right after 9 p.m.

It happened in a home on the 200 block of Pine Street. That's off of W. Washington Street.

When emergency responders got there, they found a 4-year-old boy who had been shot.

He was treated and taken to the hospital, where he died.

This morning, @SuffolkVaPD are investigating the shooting death of a 4 y/o boy.



Police say the boy was shot on Pine Street, not far from the Suffolk Fire Station.



Authorities say a suspect is in custody.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/r41lfIrXaz — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) September 26, 2022

