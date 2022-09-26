Suffolk police: 4-year-old child dies after being shot on Pine Street

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a child died from a gunshot incident on Sunday night.
According to police, officers got a call about the shooting right after 9 p.m.
It happened in a home on the 200 block of Pine Street. That's off of W. Washington Street.
When emergency responders got there, they found a 4-year-old boy who had been shot.
He was treated and taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police say that the suspect involved in this shooting has been taken into custody. Details are limited at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP option 5 or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.