Police investigate Suffolk shooting that left 2 hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and woman hurt early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Clary’s Drive. Dispatchers got several calls about shots being fired shortly before 12:45 a.m.
When police officers arrived, they found a car that had been shot several times, and a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
Medics treated the man and woman at the scene and took them to a hospital to be treated.
Police don't have any information about a suspect right now.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350 or submit a tip through P3 Tips.
You can also call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.