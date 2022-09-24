Police investigate Suffolk shooting that left 2 hurt

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Clary’s Drive.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and woman hurt early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Clary’s Drive. Dispatchers got several calls about shots being fired shortly before 12:45 a.m.

When police officers arrived, they found a car that had been shot several times, and a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Medics treated the man and woman at the scene and took them to a hospital to be treated.

Police don't have any information about a suspect right now.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350 or submit a tip through P3 Tips.