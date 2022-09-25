Portsmouth Police investigating second fatal shooting in 24 hours; ID suspects in first

The shootings happened on Dale Drive and Carver Circle, the department said.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating its second fatal shooting in 24 hours Sunday morning.

The department Tweeted that it was investigating a shooting that happened in the tenth block of Carver Circle.

PPD said one person died and another was gravely hurt but is in the hospital.

The first shooting happened Saturday around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Dale Drive.

Officers responded to the area for a shooting call and once there, they found 22-year-old Ashanti Syncere Allah Britt suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Britt was taken to the hospital where he later died, the department said.

The department Tweeted Sunday morning that it was searching for 26-year-old Herschel Allen Bernard Watkins Jr. He was charged with second degree murder, malicious shooting, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealing compounding evidence.

Nineteen-year-old Elijah Drew was arrested Sunday in connection with the homicide. He was charged with concealing compounding evidence and was being held in the Portsmouth City Jail with a $3500 bond.