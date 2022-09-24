Police investigate Elizabeth City shooting that left woman dead

The Elizabeth City Police Department identified the victim as Erin Gibbs, 38.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Elizabeth City after a woman was fatally shot Friday evening.

The Elizabeth City Police Department identified the victim as Erin Gibbs, 38.

The shooting happened near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Police officers responded around 7:20 p.m. after someone reported a gunshot victim.

Medics took Gibbs to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center to be treated, but she had to be airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died.

The police department didn't share information about what led to the shooting.

The police department is asking anyone with information about what happened to call 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.