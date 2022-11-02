Dominion Energy worker shot on the job in Norfolk, $5,000 reward offered

Early on the morning of Feb. 11, someone shot a lineman in the leg, while three other workers were hurt as they tried to escape the gunfire.

NORFOLK, Va. — There is an increased reward in a shooting that left a Dominion Energy worker injured in Norfolk.

Early on the morning of February 11, a Dominion crew was repairing equipment near Monticello Avenue and East Freemason Street and had closed off a couple of blocks to ensure a safe work zone.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said that just before 2 a.m., two cars sped through the intersection. The crew’s supervisor attempted to stop a third car when the driver pulled out a gun and opened fire.

One lineman was shot in the leg, while three other workers were hurt as they tried to escape the gunfire.

All four workers are recovering from their injuries.

Dominion Energy and the Norfolk Crime Line have worked together to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You can remain anonymous and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.