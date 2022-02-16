Man shot by police charged for allegedly firing gun in Downtown Norfolk

Two police officers shot Barry Carrington Jr. after responding to reports that he was armed in Downtown Norfolk. He was taken into custody after being treated.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department charged the man who was shot by two police officers on Granby Street on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Barry Carrington Jr. faces two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a firearm in public. The police department tweeted about his arrest on Tuesday night shortly after 7 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the police department hasn't shared many details about the Downtown shooting.

According to a spokesman, officers responded to the 100 block of Granby Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports that a man with a gun was there.

While they were there, two officers "discharged their service weapons" at the man. The man was hurt and had to go to the hospital.

The man, later identified as Carrington, was taken into custody after being treated for his injuries.

According to court documents, Carrington has lived in Hampton Roads his whole life and works at Ruby Tuesday.

Virginia State Police is investigating the situation, and the two officers involved were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome. They haven't been named.

On Wednesday, Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said he would ask prosecutors from a neighboring city to handle the criminal case against Carrington because of a potential conflict of interest.

Fatehi said he would wait for the results of the VSP investigation. If charges against the officers who opened fire are warranted, his office would be involved in the prosecution.

He didn't say which city may take up the case against Carrington.

Fatehi was elected to the position in 2021. One of the ideas he ran for office on was to "make the justice system honor the principle that Black Lives Matter."