Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Norfolk

Virginia State Police are investigating after a shooting that involved two Norfolk police officers happened on February 12.

According to a statement, officers received a call at 10:30 p.m. that there was a man with a weapon on the 100 block of Granby Street.

After encountering the man, he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hid identity and condition are not known at this time.

Officers were able to recover his firearm. There were no officer injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help with this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.