Abduction, chase and car crash: police say car fleeing Newport News officers catches on fire in Hampton

Hampton Police said one of the cars was fleeing officers from Newport News before the accident. It's not clear if the hurt driver was in that car, or the other one.

HAMPTON, Va. — Wednesday night, Hampton Police were investigating a two-vehicle crash near 50th Street and Aberdeen Road, where one man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A Public Information Officer for the Newport News Police Department said the incident originally came in as a possible "domestic-related abduction."

A later release from Newport News Police said the man was not a stranger to the woman who was abducted.

Investigation into the case is ongoing, but the spokesperson said the abduction victim "ended up jumping out of the car or getting out of the car, one of the two" at 34th Street and Roanoke Avenue in Newport News.

Officers saw the suspect's car a block from that scene, and tried to pull him over. The resulting chase ended in Hampton, about one and a half miles away.

"The female sustained non-life injuries from the incident. The investigation continues and charges for the driver are pending," said Officer Maynard.

The suspect has not been publicly named. This is a developing story.