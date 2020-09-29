Accused killer of Ashanti Billie won't stand trial

A federal judge ruled that Eric Brown won't stand trial. The judge determined medication would not restore Brown's competency.

NORFOLK, Va. — A federal judge ruled that the man accused of abducting Ashanti Billie from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in 2017 and killing her won't and can't stand trial.

Judge Raymond Jackson said Tuesday that Eric Brown's competency could not be restored with the help of medication.

Brown faces charges for the kidnapping of 19-year-old Ashanti Billie. Investigators said he abducted her from Little Creek Amphibious Base in September 2017. Two weeks later, police found her body near a church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In December 2019, a judge ruled that Brown shouldn't be medicated forcibly until an appeals court decided whether he could be treated for competency.

Brown was diagnosed with schizophrenia and involuntarily medicated at Butner Federal Medical Center with one antipsychotic drug.