After woman shot and killed in Norfolk, four adults, one teenager arrested

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said a woman was shot and killed on Mariners Way Sunday morning, and as part of the investigation, four adults and a juvenile were arrested on robbery-related charges.
A release from the department said police responded to a gunshot call in the 500 block of Mariners Way around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
When investigators got to the scene, 20-year-old Kyilene P. Torain had been shot. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but doctors could not save her life.
Four adults and a 17-year-old girl were arrested after some investigation. Here are their charges:
- Marquis B. Yates, 30, of Norfolk: second degree murder and use of a firearm.
- Adriana A. Hamlett, 21: attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery
- Candance D. Montague, 37: attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery
- Jadean Williams, 20: conspiracy to commit robbery
- Female juvenile, 17: attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery
To share tips about the case with investigators, call 1.888.Lock.U.Up.