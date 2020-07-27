x
After woman shot and killed in Norfolk, four adults, one teenager arrested

Norfolk police said a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed on Mariners Way early Sunday morning. Police arrested five people on robbery-related charges.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said a woman was shot and killed on Mariners Way Sunday morning, and as part of the investigation, four adults and a juvenile were arrested on robbery-related charges.

A release from the department said police responded to a gunshot call in the 500 block of Mariners Way around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

When investigators got to the scene, 20-year-old Kyilene P. Torain had been shot. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but doctors could not save her life.

Four adults and a 17-year-old girl were arrested after some investigation. Here are their charges:

  • Marquis B. Yates, 30, of Norfolk: second degree murder and use of a firearm. 
  • Adriana A. Hamlett, 21: attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Candance D. Montague, 37: attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Jadean Williams, 20: conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Female juvenile, 17: attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery

To share tips about the case with investigators, call 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

