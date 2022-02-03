Arrest made after man killed in hit-and-run crash on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said a suspect has been arrested following a deadly auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Little Creek Road on Tuesday night.
Police said they received a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the 1700 block of East Little Creek Road and was reported around 8:45 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's name has not been released at this time, pending notification of his family.
Investigators said they have charged 52-year-old David A. Parker of Norfolk with hit-and-run fatality.
He is currently being held without bond at Norfolk City Jail.