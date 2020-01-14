Arrest made in connection with deadly Virginia Beach shooting

A murder investigation has led to a gun and drug charge for a Virginia Beach man.
Police arrested 20-year-old Zhakel Tyrese Lane on one count of possessing a firearm while in possession of drugs.
The arrest is related to a shooting that happened Saturday on Prine William Court, in the Lynnwood area of the city. That's where police found 34-year-old Sequanae Jahkeem Roper shot to death.
Police later learned another man in the same situation showed up at the hospital on his own with a gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing and at this point, no one has been arrested for Roper's murder.
Lane is currently being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Facility.