Arrest made in deadly shooting of woman in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in Norfolk earlier in the week.

Investigators say that early on the morning of January 11, officers got a call for a shooting in the 2800 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

Officers arrived to find SUV had crashed into a pole. Inside they found 20-year-old Shakiya N. Johnson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police said they arrested and charged 21-year-old Rayvone D. Foster with murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy, and gang participation.

Police have not released a motive for this shooting.