Arrest made in deadly shooting of woman in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in Norfolk earlier in the week.
Investigators say that early on the morning of January 11, officers got a call for a shooting in the 2800 block of E. Princess Anne Road.
Officers arrived to find SUV had crashed into a pole. Inside they found 20-year-old Shakiya N. Johnson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, police said they arrested and charged 21-year-old Rayvone D. Foster with murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy, and gang participation.
Police have not released a motive for this shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that may help detectives, you can submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.