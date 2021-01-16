x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Arrest made in deadly shooting of woman in Norfolk

21-year-old Rayvone D. Foster is charged with murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy, and gang participation.
Credit: Norfolk Police Dept.
Rayvone D. Foster

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in Norfolk earlier in the week.

Investigators say that early on the morning of January 11, officers got a call for a shooting in the 2800 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

Officers arrived to find SUV had crashed into a pole. Inside they found 20-year-old Shakiya N. Johnson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police said they arrested and charged 21-year-old Rayvone D. Foster with murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy, and gang participation.  

Police have not released a motive for this shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that may help detectives, you can submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

    

Related Articles