Norfolk woman wanted after shooting another woman in Hardy Field, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a woman they believe shot another woman in Hardy Field early Sunday morning.

Ashley Lewis, 26, is facing charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in public.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Liberty Street. The call came in shortly before 3 a.m.

When police officers got there, they located a 35-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen. Medics took her to a hospital with serious injuries but she is now in stable condition, according to the police department.