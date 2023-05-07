Norfolk woman wanted after shooting another woman in Hardy Field, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a woman they believe shot another woman in Hardy Field early Sunday morning.
Ashley Lewis, 26, is facing charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in public.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Liberty Street. The call came in shortly before 3 a.m.
When police officers got there, they located a 35-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen. Medics took her to a hospital with serious injuries but she is now in stable condition, according to the police department.
Anyone with information about where Lewis is located is asked to reach out to the Norfolk Crime Line by calling 1-888-562-5887 or by using P3 Tips.