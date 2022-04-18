Family of man shot by Norfolk police speaks; court case continues

Police said Barry Carrington Jr. faces charges of firing a gun in public and shooting into an occupied building on Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk on February 12.

NORFOLK, Va. — Barry Carrington Jr., 34, walked into a Norfolk General District courtroom Monday morning in handcuffs and chains. His family sat in the pews as they waited for more information on his case, but left with disappointment.

In February, Norfolk police said they responded to reports of a man with a gun along Granby Street. While they were there, two officers "discharged their service weapons" at Carrington.

Carrington was sent to the hospital with injuries. Once he was released from the hospital, police then arrested him on multiple charges. Carrington faces two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in public.

His cousin, Crystal Morris, attended the hearing. She said she feels left in the dark regarding the details of this investigation.

"We're not getting clear answers to anything," said Morris. "Second time in court and we haven't spoken to any lawyers or anybody. We just want justice."

Morris said she wants answers as to why two Norfolk police officers shot her cousin, saying it is out of character for Carrington to shoot in a public setting.

"It's shocking because I just...I just couldn't believe it. He's a great guy, you know," Morris said outside the courthouse. "He's not going to just come off and just start talking crazy for no apparent reason. Something had to be done for him to do this negativity."

Virginia State Police is investigating the situation, and the two officers involved were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome. They haven't been named.

CASE CONTINUED:

Barry Carrington Jr. appeared before a judge today on the February shooting in Downtown Norfolk.

Norfolk Police say two of their officers shot Carrington after responding to reports of an armed man along Granby St.

On Wednesday, Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said he would ask prosecutors from a neighboring city to handle the criminal case against Carrington because of a potential conflict of interest.

Now, the Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney is handling the prosecution. During the hearing, the prosecutor asked a judge to continue the hearing because investigators are still waiting on DNA lab results from the gun used that night.