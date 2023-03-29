Bayside High student to be charged after loaded gun found at school

Principal Troy Walton said that a "concerning picture on social media" reported to the school's administration led them to search two students, and a gun was found.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A student at Bayside High School will face criminal charges after a loaded handgun was found in a backpack Tuesday morning, school officials confirm.

In a message sent to Bayside families, Principal Troy Walton explained that a "concerning picture on social media" reported to the school's administration led them to search two students.

A loaded handgun was found in one of the students' backpacks.

No students or staff were hurt, and the school’s administration, Virginia Beach Police Department, and the Office of Security and Emergency Management are investigating the incident, Walton said.

"We know that with the tragedy in Nashville on Monday, many students and staff may be experiencing feelings of anxiety and fear, and this news may also enhance those worries," Walton wrote in the message.

"Please remember that our school counselors are available and can assist in finding additional resources as necessary."