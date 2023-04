Suffolk police responded to a home in the 300 block of Beech Street just after 7:30 p.m. Inside, officers found David Joshua Gomes with a gunshot wound.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot inside a Suffolk home Friday evening.

Suffolk police responded to a home in the 300 block of Beech Street just after 7:30 p.m. Inside, officers found David Joshua Gomes with a gunshot wound.

Gomes was pronounced dead at the scene.