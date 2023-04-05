18-year-old seriously hurt after shooting on Battery Avenue in Suffolk

Officers found the 18-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds close to 10 p.m., according to the department.

SUFFOLK, Va. — An 18-year-old is seriously hurt after a shooting in Suffolk Wednesday night.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Battery Avenue close to 10 p.m. That's where they found the 18-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPD hasn't released any suspect information or details as to what led to the shooting.