18-year-old seriously hurt after shooting on Battery Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — An 18-year-old is seriously hurt after a shooting in Suffolk Wednesday night.
According to the Suffolk Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Battery Avenue close to 10 p.m. That's where they found the 18-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SPD hasn't released any suspect information or details as to what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.