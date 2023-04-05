x
Crime

Two teens arrested in connection to Portsmouth shooting

On March 27, a 17-year-old boy was shot on Headwind Lane. Police say he went to the hospital with serious injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said two teens were arrested in connection to a shooting last week

A spokesperson said only one teen, a 15-year-old boy, was charged. He received the five following charges: aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by an underage person.

On March 27, a 17-year-old boy was shot on Headwind Lane. That's in the Churchland area of the city. It happened around 7 p.m., according to the police. 

Last Tuesday, a PPD spokesperson said the boy is in critical condition. 

The suspect was also wanted for a probation violation, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. 

Right now, he's being held at Chesapeake Juvenile Services. 

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

