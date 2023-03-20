3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle pursuit, shooting: Portsmouth police

During a search of the car, police found two stolen handguns and an AR pistol loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition. One of the handguns also had a Glock switch.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department arrested three minors on Friday in connection to recent crimes, including a stolen vehicle pursuit that ended with an officer being hurt.

According to police, detectives saw a suspect vehicle in connection to a recent double shooting on Swanson Parkway.

Police said a man and boy were both seriously hurt and taken to the hospital from that shooting, which happened on March 15.

On March 17, the vehicle stopped near the 1900 block of Lansing Avenue, which was when police took the minors into custody.

During a search of the car, police found two stolen handguns and an AR pistol loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition. One of the handguns also had a Glock switch installed.

Two of the three minors arrested were wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle pursuit that happened on March 14 and involved Chesapeake police, Suffolk police and Virginia State Police.

That pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in Portsmouth near High Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue. A police officer from Suffolk was hurt but is expected to recover.

All three minors have been charged with Possession of a Concealed Weapon and Underage Possession of a Firearm. One of the minors was also charged with Possession of a Machine Gun.

Their names and exact ages have not been released.